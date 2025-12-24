VB-G Ram G Act: DMK-led alliance stages state-wide protest against Centre

Chennai, Dec 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK and its allies on Wednesday staged state-wide protests condemning the BJP-led Centre for replacing MGNREGA with VB-G Ram G Act and for dropping Mahatma Gandhi's name in the new legislation.

The protests also condemned the BJP's key ally in Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK, for "supporting" the union government on the matter.

They demanded that the new law be revoked and the previous rural jobs Act named after Gandhi be restored.

Chief Minister M K Stalin said poor agricultural labourers gathered in as many as 389 venues across the state and took part in the demonstrations to "retrieve MGNREGA," and to protect their livelihoods.

"The BJP-led Union government, which acts with hatred towards Gandhiji must realise that this is the resounding voice from Tamil Nadu for the sake of all the Indian farmers! They must ensure the livelihoods of the poor," the chief minister said in a social media post and used the hashtags "Save MGNREGA," and "Revoke VB-G RAM-G." In Chennai, leaders of DMK's alliance parties, including VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and MDMK general secretary Vaiko took part in the protest.

The protesters raised slogans, including "Do not stop the poverty eradication scheme (MGNREGA)." The participants held placards, including "Growth in poverty is the fantastic achievement of fascist Modi government." Meanwhile, AIADMK senior leader D Jayakumar said Gandhi's name must not be dropped from the jobs scheme at all and this has been already made clear by the party.

The original architecture of the jobs scheme that was functional for 20 years must be restored, he added. PTI VGN VGN KH