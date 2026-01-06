VB-G RAM G Act to give major push to rural development in Goa: CM Sawant

Panaji, Jan 6 (PTI) The VB-G RAM G Act will provide a major boost to rural development in Goa, with a thrust on infrastructure creation, livelihoods and climate-resilient works, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, he said the MGNREGA framework had been revamped under the Viksit Bharat vision, with a focus on creating high-quality, durable assets and assured outcomes.

"The vision of Viksit Bharat is very clear. Goa has decided to implement this scheme (VB-G RAM G), which comes with a high-level guarantee. We welcome the act as it will directly benefit rural Goa," he said.

Sawant said the initiative would be implemented with 60 per cent funding from the Union government and 40 per cent from the state, ensuring assured resource flow for time-bound implementation of projects at the village level.

The scheme aims to strengthen villages by improving basic infrastructure, enhancing livelihood opportunities and promoting holistic grassroots development in coordination with local self-governing bodies, he added.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act, or VB-G RAM G, replaced the MGNREGA enacted by the UPA government in 2005.

The Modi government-enacted VB-G RAM G Act aims to modernise rural employment by guaranteeing 125 days of wage work, focusing on sustainable infrastructure, integrating with development plans, and ensuring faster payments for rural households, aligning with the "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision.

Listing key components of the programme, Sawant said that priority would be accorded to core village infrastructure, including the construction of pucca roads, creation of community assets, and strengthening of basic facilities.

"Special emphasis would also be laid on livelihood training programmes to improve employability and income generation in rural areas," he added.

Sawant further stated that climate-resilient works would be taken up as a priority to address local environmental challenges.

"Works aimed at preventing flooding and tackling coastal erosion will be undertaken, keeping in mind Goa's unique geography and vulnerability," he added.

The chief minister said the state government would work closely with panchayats and implementing agencies to ensure the effective rollout of the scheme, transparency in execution and maximum benefit to rural households across Goa.