VB-G RAM G better scheme than MGNREGA; Cong spreading misinformation: Chouhan

New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday charged that corruption was rampant under the MGNREGA, and accused the Congress of spreading misinformation on the VB-G RAM G scheme.

Addressing a press conference here, Chouhan slammed the Congress for its upcoming campaign against the VB-G RAM G scheme, and asked why Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi was not present in the Lok Sabha during the debate on the issue.

"Congress has announced a 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram'. It is actually a save corruption campaign," he said.

"MGNREGA had become synonymous with corruption. Under social audits done by gram sabhas, there were more than 10, 51,000 complaints. Same work was repeated, work was done by machine, money was siphoned in the name of cleaning canals, roads. Thirty percent workers were above 60," he charged.

"Over Rs 8,48,000 crore has been given under the Modi government while over Rs 2 lakh crore was given during UPA. Were permanent assets created? Could the money be used for development?" he said.

"Congress is factory of lies. Now they're saying workers won't get work," he charged The interests of workers would be better protected under the VB-G RAM G, he asserted.

Chouhan said in the next financial year, Rs. 1,51,282 crore would be allocated for the scheme, of which, over Rs. 95,600 crore would be the share of the Centre.

"There is enough money for 125 days. It will also ensure development of villages," he added.

Asserting that "VB-G RAM G is a better scheme than MGNREGA," he said, "My appeal to the Congress is that it should not spread misinformation and lies. Instead, it should thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making this scheme better".

The Congress on Saturday announced a nationwide 'MGNREGA Bachao Sangram' from January 10 to February 25 to demand the withdrawal of the VB G-RAM-G Act, restoration of MGNREGA as a rights-based law, the right to work, and the authority of panchayats.

The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Bill, or VB-G RAM G, was passed with a voice vote amid protests in the Rajya Sabha on December 18, 2025, hours after the Lok Sabha cleared it.

On December 21, President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill, making it an Act, which replaces the rural employment law, MGNREGA, guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment per rural household every financial year. PTI AO DV DV