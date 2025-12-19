VB-G RAM G Bill will align rural employment with vision of Viksit Bharat: MP minister

Bhopal, Dec 19 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday said Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Aajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill 2025, also known as VB-G RAM G Bill, passed by Parliament will align rural employment with the long-term vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and strengthen accountability, infrastructure outcomes, and income security.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) or VB-G RAM G Bill, assuring 125 days of guaranteed jobs for rural India, was passed amid opposition protests on Thursday. Under this centrally sponsored scheme, the financial liability would be shared between the Centre and the state governments.

"This bill represents a comprehensive legislative change to MNREGA, which will align rural employment with the long-term vision of Vikasit Bharat 2047 and strengthen accountability, infrastructure outcomes, and income security," the state Panchayat, Rural Development and Labour minister told reporters while highlighting achievements of his ministries as MP's BJP government completed two years.

"Without rural development, the development of the state and the nation is unimaginable. We are fortunate that rural development is among the top priorities of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Keeping his sentiments in mind, our government is working with a positive approach for the development of rural areas," Patel added.

In the past two years, several notable works have been undertaken by the Mohan Yadav government in MP, the minister said.

"Making the Parikrama path of Narmada river (considered the lifeline of the state) accessible is a priority for the government. To this end, 231 sites have been identified for the construction of shelters. An amount of Rs 4.13 crore has been approved for fencing and tree plantation work at these sites in the first phase," he said.

An amount of Rs 10.5 crore has been approved for the construction of shelters and waiting rooms at 19 sites, with work beginning through the Tourism Development Department, Patel said.

"Fully equipped shelters/waiting rooms for pilgrims performing the Narmada Parikrama are being built at select locations along Narmada Parikrama Path, spaced 20 to 25 kilometres apart. The conservation of rivers and climate is a matter of collective concern for all of us," he said.

Asserting he had travelled to the origin of 106 rivers in the state, Patel said the MP government has approved an amount of Rs 2.92 crore for fencing and plantation work at the origin of 89 rivers.

"The state has achieved remarkable progress under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. In the first phase, 18,948 roads covering a length of 72,975 kilometres were constructed, while in the second, 373 roads covering a length of 4,891 kilometres were constructed. In the third phase, 984 roads covering a length of 11,886 kilometres were constructed," he said.

In the last two years, 913 kilometres of road and 305 flower beds have been constructed in these three phases, the minister said.

He also said his ministry is committed to provide systematic development and smooth access to cremation grounds in all rural areas of the state.

Patel said the state government has formulated labour and worker-related policies and taken numerous decisions in the interest of workers, adding that comparatively better labour availability is also contributing to the state's industrial development.

The Madhya Pradesh Labour Welfare Board has played a significant role in this endeavour, the minister said.

"Under Madhya Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund Act, 1982, the Board has developed a portal through MP Online to receive contributions from workers and employers online. Through this portal, the Board is receiving over 97 per cent of contributions online. The portal provides information about labour welfare schemes and format of application forms," he said. PTI MAS BNM