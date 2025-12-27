VB-G RAM G: Chouhan slams Congress for 'crocodile tears', accuses it of misleading people

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday accused the Congress of spreading misinformation about rural employment, powers of Gram Panchayats and security of workers under the VB-G RAM G Act, calling its "allegations" baseless and misleading.

On the day Congress announced the launch of a nationwide campaign against the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), Chouhan said the main opposition party's outcry is "political" and claimed that the government has not diluted demand-driven employment.

"The confusion and misinformation being spread by the Congress and the opposition regarding rural employment, the powers of Gram Panchayats, and the security of workers is completely baseless and misleading," Chouhan said, according to a statement by the Rural Development Ministry.

He said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has strengthened, rather than weakened, rural India and the workers' rights through the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act.

The minister said the MGNREGA scheme was mired in corruption under the Congress rule, while the new Act will ensure real and tangible benefits for workers with full transparency.

Alleging that the Congress government had neither the right intent nor a clear policy, Chouhan said the party attached Mahatma Gandhi's name to the scheme for "political gains", repeatedly reduced the MGNREGA budget, froze wages and is now shedding "crocodile tears" for workers.

He claimed the demand-driven employment scheme has not been diluted and is rather strengthened.

Whenever a rural household demands work, the government is legally bound to provide employment within a stipulated timeframe, the minister said, adding that if it fails to do so, there is a clear and mandatory provision for unemployment allowance.

If wages for the work are not paid on time, there is also a provision for compensation, according to the ministry.

"The 125-day guarantee, unemployment allowance, and compensation for delayed payments together make workers' rights far more robust than before," Chouhan said.

Responding to allegations that the powers of Gram Sabhas and Gram Panchayats are being curtailed, he said such claims are completely unfounded. Their roles, along with the local community's, have been bolstered in planning, approval, monitoring, and social audit, according to the minister.

He also explained that in the Gram Sabha, works will be identified and prioritised based on the needs of the people and the village. Monitoring of quality and regular review of progress will take place at the local level, while public scrutiny through mandatory social audits of expenditure, payments, and quality of work in the Gram Sabha will ensure social accountability, he said.

The Union minister further said participation of women, self-help groups and the rural community has been specially enhanced. Grievance redressal and accountability mechanisms have been made stronger, and while digital monitoring has been introduced, priority is given to local decision-making.

He assured people that decisions will not be imposed from the top; instead, they will emerge from villages and Gram Sabhas.

Speaking about workers' rights, he said the government's objective is not to "offer charity", but to ensure dignity, security, and sustainable livelihoods for workers.

"Through the VB-G RAM G Act, it is being ensured that work is available on time in the workers' own villages, wages are dignified, working conditions are safe, and wage payments are made in a timely and transparent manner," he said.

Holistic development of villages, the creation of clean, prosperous, and developed villages, and sustainable improvement in rural household incomes through asset creation and livelihood-related works are at the core of this framework, he said.

Countering the opposition's allegation that Gandhi's name and ideals are being removed, Chouhan said these claims are entirely political and baseless.

He stated that the core spirit of the new Act is deeply rooted in Gandhian principles envisioned for India's rural future -- village-centric development, Gram Swaraj, self-reliance, respect for labour, people's participation, and social accountability.

He added that this Act is a strong step towards translating Gandhi's vision of "Gram Swaraj" into practice where villages are empowered, workers are respected, and development is sustainable. PTI AO PRK PRK