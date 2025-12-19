VB-G RAM G law is in country's interest, those who stole MGNREGA funds are unhappy: Scindia

Indore, Dec 19 (PTI) Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Friday said the VB-G RAM G law was in the country's interest and would hurt only those who indulged in corruption while implementing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).

The new law benefits farmers and the youth by increasing employment, he told reporters here.

On Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticising the Narendra Modi government over the Bill, Scindia took a dig at Gandhi's foreign trips and said, "If he is the leader of opposition, he should at least be in the House." "When the Congress introduced the MNREGA scheme, not even Rs 10,000 crore were allocated under it, whereas the G RAM G Bill provides for more than Rs 1 lakh crore. This will increase employment opportunities for rural people," he said.

In a veiled attack on the previous Congress-led government, the Union minister said in the past some people embezzled the funds allocated for MNREGA schemes and stole the wages of beneficiaries by presenting fake bills.

After the new Bill was passed by Parliament, only these people are feeling uncomfortable, Scindia added.

"The country is continuously progressing, but these people want to chain the country. The people of the country have repeatedly responded to their negative thinking (by rejecting them)," the minister added.

The Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote, hours after the Lok Sabha cleared it on Thursday, amid strong protests by the opposition over the removal of Mahatma Gandhi's name from the existing rural employment guarantee scheme MGNREGA and accusing the government of putting the financial burden on states. PTI HWP MAS KRK