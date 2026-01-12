VB-G RAM G plugs gaps in MGNREGA, benefits rural workers: Union minister Khattar

Ranchi, Jan 12 (PTI) Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said that the Centre's newly introduced Vikshit Bharat Guaranteed for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act or VB-G RAM G, plugs the gaps in MGNREGA, and benefits the rural workers and farmers.

He accused the Congress of spreading misinformation among people about the new scheme.

The VB-G RAM G recently replaced the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) enacted by the Congress-led UPA government in 2005.

“There was large-scale corruption in the MGNREGA. The UPA-era scheme lacked audits and accountability for the works undertaken. The new scheme will check corruption and leakages and improve accountability,” Khattar said while addressing media persons here.

The new law is in line with the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, and “it will make rural employment a means of sustainable development,” the Union power minister said.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had given a call that the poor have the right to get employment, Khattar said, adding that idea still exists today, but a fundamental change has been made.

Earlier, the scheme was based on the demand of the villagers (beneficiaries), and now, it has been turned into one based on the needs of the village, he said.

Khattar said that the annual employment guarantee has been increased from 100 days to 125 days in the new scheme.

“This is not just an increase in the number of work days, but provisions have also been made for workers to receive their wages promptly. In the situation where employment is not provided, a provision for unemployment allowance has also been made,” he added.

The entire process of providing employment under the new law will be digital in a bid to check corruption.

Jharkhand Congress on Saturday launched its 45-day 'save MGNREGA' campaign against the repeal of the UPA-era rural employment law by holding press conferences in every district. The party workers held a daylong fast in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Ranchi.