VB G RAM G plugs MGNREGA gaps, benefits rural workers, farmers: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad, Jan 12 (PTI) Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday defended the Centre's newly introduced VB G RAM G Act, saying the new scheme addresses the lacuna in the previous rural employment scheme to better serve the rural workers and farmers.

While the NDA government at the Centre has reformed the UPA-era MGNREGA for the benefit of villages, rural workers and the farm sector, the Congress is attempting to "give a political colour" to the scheme, he said.

Addressing reporters here, "The number of work days will increase for agriculture workers. Farmers will get benefit during the agriculture season. Corruption is being checked and accountability will improve (with VB G RAM G)." According to him, the MGNREGA lacked audits and accountability for the works undertaken.

Various works, including water conservation, irrigation facilities, revival of water resources, forest conservation, rural road development, construction of panchayat and anganwadi buildings, skill development of rural workers would be taken up under the new law.

"For many years, leaders like (NCP leader) Sharad Pawar to (former Union Miniser) Chidambaram favoured linking NREGA with agriculture. I have copies of speeches in Parliament. Many intellectuals and NGOs also sought linking MGNREGA to agriculture. We have also mentioned it in our (BJP) manifesto," Kishan Reddy said.

He explained that rural workers will get work during peak farming season, and will also be offered 125 days of work.

Reacting to allegations that states are being burdened under VB G RAM G, he said the Centre will make additional expenditure to the tune of Rs 17,000 crore this year compared to the last year.

On the criticism over removing Mahatma Gandhi's name from MGNREGA, he said the name of Valmiki Ambedkar Awas Yojana and TDP founder late N T Rama Rao's name to the airport in Hyderabad were changed (by Congress).