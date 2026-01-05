VB-G RAM G protest: Digvijaya Singh says when in power BJP always works for industrialists

Sehore (MP), Jan 5 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday accused the BJP of working entirely for industrialists when in government and asserted that on the other hand his party makes plans for the poor and frames welfare schemes like MGNREGA when in power.

Singh noted that during the Congress-led UPA government (2004-14), loans of thousands of farmers were waived. Along with this, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) was enacted to provide work to small farmers.

"The Congress party gave this country independence. It gave citizens the right to vote so they can elect whoever they want as their representative. But today, democracy as well as the poor are in danger. When the Congress comes to power, it makes plans for the poor, but when the BJP comes to power, it works entirely for industrialists," the Rajya Sabha MP alleged.

The former Madhya Pradesh CM was addressing MGNREGA workers at Kheri village in Sehore district.

The Congress is protesting the implementation of the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Grameen) Act, or VB-G RAM G, which replaced the MGNREGA enacted by the UPA government in 2005.

The Modi government-enacted VB-G RAM G Act aims to modernise rural employment by guaranteeing 125 days of wage work, focusing on sustainable infrastructure, integrating with development plans, and ensuring faster payments for rural households, aligning with the "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision.

Singh claimed that in 2021-22, only 792 workers in Sehore district received work under MGNREGA, while 281,000 people have job cards. In 2024-25, only 242 workers got work.

The Congress leader pointed out that previously, the Centre used to provide 90 per cent of the MGNREGA funds. Under the new law, it will allocate only 60 per cent funds to states, but the Madhya Pradesh government has no money for VB-G RAM G.

Changes were made in the UPA-era rural employment guarantee scheme to completely dismantle MGNREGA. The BJP government is gradually undermining the interests of workers, he alleged.

He questioned the government, asking, "What kind of religion is this that compels you to feed the rich at the cost of the poor?" Singh asserted the Congress is fighting for the poor, farmers, and labourers and this will be a long-drawn battle.

On the occasion, labourers alleged that despite having job cards, a large number of people have not received even a single day's employment. Villagers alleged work is being done mechanically at the panchayat level.

Work is awarded on contract, and money is withdrawn by making fake entries in the names of workers, they claimed.

CPI(M) State Secretary Jaswinder Singh said during the COVID-19 pandemic, when a large number of labourers returned to their respective villages, they got work under MGNREGA to earn their livelihood.

But now the government is saying that only active job card holders will receive work which will eliminate a large number of genuine labourers from the ambit of the scheme, he stated. PTI MAS RSY