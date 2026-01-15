VB-G RAM G scheme aligns with India's Viksit Bharat goals: Rijiju

Itanagar, Jan 15 (PTI) Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the VB-G RAM G scheme aligns with the country's Viksit Bharat 2047 goals for a developed India.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Sarok festival at Bana in Arunachal Predesh's Bichom district, Rijiju said over the past decade, India has significantly improved its infrastructure, including roads, electricity, water and mobile connectivity, and ensured delivery of basic facilities like water, rice and cooking gas to every village.

"During the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the government decided to undertake special efforts to enhance people’s lives under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership. Focusing on Viksit Gaon for Viksit Bharat, the government came up with the VB-G RAM G bill," Rijiju, the Union Minister for Parliamentary and Minority Affairs, said.

He added that under the scheme, "we have extended job guarantee from 100 days under MGNREGA to 125 days." Rijiju alleged that during the Congress era, MGNREGA was plagued by corruption, with funds often siphoned off through fake bills and only minor works executed.

"Panchayat members distributed meagre funds, ran bulldozers, dug pits, inflated bills and pocketed money. Villages cannot develop this way," he alleged.

The minister said that unlike MGNREGA, VB-G RAM G incorporates strict accountability measures. Projects, such as village water tanks, will be biometrically verified, geo-tagged, satellite-mapped and digitally accounted, ensuring schemes reach the ground.

Rijiju said the employment scheme will be rolled out in Arunachal Pradesh after the Budget session, benefitting the local population. PTI CORR MNB