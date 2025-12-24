VB-G RAM G transformative for rural economy, will create resilient villages: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) The VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 is envisaged as a transformative legislation for India's rural economy, with the potential to generate sustained employment and create resilient villages, Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday.

Chouhan chaired a national-level interaction through video conferencing with Self Help Group (SHG) members to deliberate on the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025.

In an official statement issued here, the Rural Development Ministry said the interaction saw participation of over 35,29,049 persons from 2,55,407 villages, across 4,912 blocks under 622 districts nationwide.

The interaction aimed to inform the members about the provisions made under the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 and understand the perspective of the community, the ministry said.

The meeting was attended by Ministers of State for Rural Development Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and Kamlesh Paswan, besides senior officials from the Ministry of Rural Development, state mission directors and chief executive officers from the State Rural Livelihood Missions (SRLMs) and other stakeholders across the country.

While addressing the virtual meeting, Chouhan said the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 is envisaged as a "transformative legislation for India's rural economy, with the potential to generate sustained employment and create resilient villages".

He said at least one-third of all beneficiaries under the Act will be women, with special Gramin Rozgar Guarantee Cards issued to single women to ensure priority in work allocation.

The minister further added that the Act also "provides flexibility" during peak agricultural seasons to ensure the availability of agricultural labour, while prioritising works that strengthen water security, livelihoods and sustainable rural development.

With sustained livelihood opportunities and improved rural infrastructure, every village has the potential to emerge as a centre of growth, significantly reducing rural distress migration, he said.

The minister also conducted an interactive session with SHG members, who asked questions about the provisions in the Act.

Chouhan assured the SHG workers that the government is committed to their welfare.

MoS Pemmasani, in his address, emphasised that the involvement of SHGs under the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 is "central to ensuring strong local participation and community ownership".

He highlighted that SHGs would play a key role in creating and managing community centres and rural infrastructure, thereby empowering villages and strengthening local economies.

MoS Paswan highlighted the key provisions of the Act, noting that the statutory employment guarantee has been enhanced from 100 to 125 days to provide greater income security to rural households.

He further emphasised that works undertaken under the Act will prioritise critical areas such as water security and livestock-based livelihoods, thereby strengthening the foundations of rural incomes and sustainable development.

A presentation on the VB-G RAM G Act, 2025 was also shared during the meeting.