VB-G RAM G weakens rural job scheme, says Kerala CM Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 18 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday criticised the passage of a bill in the Lok Sabha that he said weakens the rural job scheme, calling it an unjustified and anti-people move.

In a Facebook post, Vijayan said the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha by ignoring all opposition voices. He called for strong public opinion to be built against what he described as the Union government's wrong policies.

He said this soon after the Lok Sabha passed the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, which seeks to replace the 20-year-old MGNREGA.

"Passing the bill that undermines the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme in the Lok Sabha, ignoring all opposition, is an unjustifiable anti-people act," he said in the post.

Vijayan, a veteran CPI(M) leader, accused the Union government, led by "forces linked to the Sangh Parivar," of challenging farmers and agricultural workers across the country.

The chief minister said changes to the name and structure of the scheme were part of a political agenda and reflected fear of Mahatma Gandhi's legacy.

"Changing the name and structure of the scheme is part of a Sangh Parivar agenda that is afraid even of Gandhiji's memories. This bill also allows the Union government to evade its own responsibilities and impose a huge financial burden on the states," Vijayan said.

The CM raised serious concern over a "dangerous provision" that permits the scheme to be suspended for up to 60 days during the peak farming season, calling it dangerous for rural livelihoods.

He said opposition demands to refer the bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee or a Select Committee were rejected, even though some parties within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had expressed concerns.

According to Vijayan, the NDA government has steadily weakened the employment guarantee scheme since coming to power by cutting budget allocations, and is now attempting to dismantle it altogether. He accused the Union government of stepping away from its constitutional duty to provide employment.

The chief minister claimed that the scheme became a reality during the first United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government only because of pressure from the Left, and that the Congress had supported it reluctantly at the time. PTI TGB TGB KH