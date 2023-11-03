VB MTS employees allege being forced to rally in support of VC

Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) A section of the multitasking staff (MTS) of Visva Bharati claimed that Vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty had forced them to take out a rally in its Santiniketan campus in support of the extension of his tenure. The MTS members have shot off a mail to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan about it in the last week of October, triggering a fresh controversy.

Visva Bharati authorities have trashed the claim as "baseless and wild" as no organisation's name has been used in the anonymous mail, sent in Bengali and English.

Chakraborty's term at the central university is slated to end on November 8.

The mail, a copy of which was made available to PTI on Friday, drew Pradhan's attention to "an attempt to organise a procession by MTS demanding extension of the VC's tenure." It also expressed dismay over such an "attempt" since the 405 MTS were recruited by the National Testing Agency from among a panel of qualified candidates. The recruitment was done "not out of anyone's mercy, not even the VC himself", the mail said.

"However since joining Visva Bharati, the VC has created pressure on us to compulsorily attend various programmes outside our regular duties. It seems as though he has done us a favour by giving us jobs and therefore we should comply with his demands," the mail said.

"On November 8, 2023, Vice-chancellor Bidyut Chakraborty's tenure is coming to an end ... Under these circumstances his strong desire is that a procession should come out in the streets of Santiniketan where the only slogan will be that he be given another term as VC or at least extension of one year," the mail said.

The communication was also forwarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the 'acharya' or chancellor of the central university, President Droupadi Murmu, Governor C V Ananda Bose, its rector, and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The mail also claimed posters carrying a similar demand have already been pasted on the walls in Santiniketan through one of the contractual staffs of the university.

In another mail to the union minister on November 1, the same "newly appointed" MTS of Visva Bharati said that all salaried employees of the university have received their October salaries excepting them. This, they said, is an instance of the "discriminatory" action by the VC in "retaliation" to the earlier letter to Pradhan.

Former Bolpur MP and an ex Visva Bharati academic Anupam Hazra, a central committee member of BJP, told PTI the allegations by the employees are "serious and should be investigated." "Being an ashramite and former student of Visva Bharati, I feel alarmed about the charges against the VC. We hope Prime Minister Modi, who is the chancellor of the university will take note of the charges. We hope a decision will be taken respecting the emotion and sentiment of the lakhs of ashramites, students and faculty of Visva Bharati and residents of Santiniketan on the issue of continuing with the VC's service after November 8," he said.

Hazra, who had bitter relations with the VC in recent years, also shared images of alleged mails of MTS employees on his official Facebook account. In it, he claimed that the VC told the employees to take out rallies for him as his tenure was nearing its end.

When contacted, Visva Bharati spokesperson Mahua Banerjee told PTI, "The said mail does not bear the name of the sender or any recognised organisation. It makes wild charges without proof and as a responsible institution we don't have any comment to offer." Another controversy rocked the university earlier this week over the absence of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's name from plaques put up by the institution after Santiniketan earned a coveted spot on UNESCO's World Heritage list. Mamata Banerjee had given an ultimatum to the university demanding that Tagore's name be put on the plaques in a day or face protests by the TMC, of which she is the chief.