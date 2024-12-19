VBA holds protest against Amit Shah for remarks on Dr Ambedkar; seeks his apology

Latur, Dec 19 (PTI) The Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) held a protest in Maharashtra's Latur city on Thursday over Union minister Amit Shah's remarks on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The outfit led by Dr Ambedkar's grandson, Prakash Ambedkar, held the agitation at the Gandhi Chowk.

They condemned the alleged insulting remarks passed by the Union Home Minister against the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

During the protest, the VBA workers and local leaders claimed that Shah made the comments against Dr Ambedkar with malicious intent and to sow the seeds of discord among communities.

VBA's Latur city unit president Sachin Gaikwad demanded an unconditional apology from Shah and warned of intensifying protests if he failed to do so. PTI COR NP