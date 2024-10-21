VBA workers protest at Akola event addressed by Yogendra Yadav

Akola, Oct 21 (PTI) Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) workers on Monday created ruckus at Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav's programme in Maharashtra's Akola district.

Yadav was addressing an event on 'Loktantra Ki Suraksha Aur Hamara Vote' when VBA workers started sloganeering and threw chairs at the venue.

The VBA workers were protesting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's comments on reservations.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said ideology should be opposed by ideology, adding that VBA workers could have spoken to him about their issues rather than carrying out such a protest. PTI COR CLS BNM