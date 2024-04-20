VC issue: Five academics turn up at Raj Bhavan, Bengal edu min livid over treatment to them

Kolkata, Apr 20 (PTI) Following a discussion between the country's Attorney General R Venkataramani and West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose regarding the appointment of vice-chancellors in state universities earlier this week, eight senior professors were invited to the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday, but only five attended, officials said.

Education Minister Bratya Basu expressed dissatisfaction, saying five professors, all eminent academics, felt "insulted" by the governor's absence and the lack of hospitable treatment during their visit.

According to a Raj Bhavan statement, six interim vice-chancellors were selected to fill the vacancies in universities. However, during discussions, three attendees expressed interest in the positions at universities already having interim vice-chancellors, while two were willing to fill the vacant posts.

Additional candidates suggested by the government will be called on April 22, the statement added.

Criticising the governor's conduct, Basu in a post on X alleged that Bose did not meet the invited educationists and instead subjected them to a lecture on the chancellor's powers by an official.

Basu said it was unfortunate that the chancellor did not find it necessary to meet the academic guests after inviting them.

He emphasised that the state would act in accordance with the directives of the Supreme Court and urged the governor to adhere to the apex court's observations.

On Friday, the higher education department had requested the governor to appoint interim vice-chancellors in institutions where the posts are vacant.

Of the 31 professors suggested by the state government for appointment as interim VCs, Bose accepted six names and rejected the rest. PTI SCH SUS MNB