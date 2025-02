Kolkata, Feb 25 (PTI) The West Bengal health department on Tuesday appointed Prof Dr. Mukul Bhattacharyya as the Vice Chancellor of West Bengal University of Health Sciences, an official said.

Bhattacharyya is currently Professor & Head of the Department of Orthopaedics at the SSKM Hospital in Kolkata.

He would be working as the VC for the next three years, the official said. PTI SCH NN