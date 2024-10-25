VC reappointment: CPI(M) says legal action will be initiated against Governor

Thrissur (Kerala) Oct 25 (PTI) Kerala's ruling CPI(M) said on Friday that legal action will be initiated against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan for his "anti-democratic decision" to reappoint Mohanan Kunnummal as Vice-Chancellor of the Kerala University of Health Sciences (KUHS).

Strongly criticising Khan, also the chancellor of the varsity, CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan said Kunnummal's reappointment occurred without any discussions.

"The act of the Governor, who is the Chancellor, is undemocratic and illegal, and legal actions will be initiated against his moves," he told reporters in Chelakkara in this district.

He said the Governor did not adhere to the legal obligation or democratic decorum that mandates consultation with the state government when making appointments in state universities funded by the government.

The Governor is attempting to implement saffronisation of the education sector, Govindan alleged.

Those who align with the hints of the RSS and BJP have been nominated by the Governor to the university senate, he said.

Kunnummal, whose tenure as VC was set to expire on October 25, was re-appointed on Thursday for a period of five years or till he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.

Additionally, Khan also appointed Kunnummal as the interim VC of the University of Kerala till a VC on a regular basis is appointed there.

Both appointments shall come into effect from October 26. PTI ARM TGB SA