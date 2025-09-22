VC, registrar of Bengal varsity in face-off over extension of service

Kolkata, Sep 22 (PTI) In an unprecedented development, the Vice Chancellor of West Bengal's Burdwan University, Shankar Kumar Nath, on Monday locked the room of the Registrar accusing him of trespassing and illegally occupying the post despite the end of his term in January.

In a counter move, Registrar Sujit Kumar Chowdhury filed a complaint at the local police station charging the VC with illegally preventing him from discharging his administrative responsibilities after being granted an extension by the higher education department in September which clearly spelt out that he could resume his duties.

Nath, who had also lodged a complaint against Chowdhury in Burdwan police station on September 20, claimed he did not receive any intimation from the higher education department about his extension or reinstatement.

"He (Chowdhury) had entered the chamber forcefully without following any rules and his conduct is hampering the activities of the university," the VC said.

In response, Chowdhury said he was in possession of the mail sent by the department which granted him the extension and sent a communique to the VC for allowing him to resume his work as Registrar on immediate basis.

Chowdhury had retired from the post on January 31 this year but had requested an extension.

He claimed his plea was granted by the department and he rejoined on September 9 as Registrar which was not accepted by the VC. PTI SUS NN