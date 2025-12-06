VC row: Students at Assam’s Tezpur University prevent education ministry team from leaving campus

Tezpur, Dec 6 (PTI) A high-level team from the Ministry of Education, led by UGC Chairman Vineet Joshi, was on Saturday prevented from leaving Assam’s Tezpur University, as students stuck to their protest, demanding removal of Vice-Chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh over alleged financial irregularities.

The three-member team, accompanied by top police and civil administration officials of Sonitpur district, reached the campus during the day to meet students, faculty and staff, but were blocked at the main gate by protesters till late evening.

All academic activities at the varsity have been stopped since November 29, with the protesting students refusing to budge without a clear written assurance on their demand for Singh’s removal.

A hand-written note from a senior education ministry official was handed to the students, but they rejected it, citing a wrong date.

Police reinforcements have been deployed at the gate, as the protesters raised slogans against the vice-chancellor.

Talking to reporters inside the campus, Joshi said, “We came here to meet the students, teachers, staff members and understand their view of the recent developments. We had a fruitful discussion with them. They have given us their feedback.” He said the ministry is processing all information and appropriate action will be taken, noting that two fact-finding inquiries had already been conducted.

“Based on these, the central government will take the matter forward. Whatever decision we take, I am sure it will be in interest of the university,” Joshi said.

The Tezpur University United Forum (TUUF), leading the agitation, expressed disappointment that even after 79 consecutive days of “peaceful protest”, no concrete resolution or actionable assurance had been provided.

“The team, still within the premises are faced with thousands of students who are sitting on the road, demanding immediate action,” it said in a statement.

“The escalation is a direct consequence of systemic indifference, and the community now feels compelled to adopt a firmer stance to ensure their voices are not sidelined,” the forum said, affirming that the agitation will continue until a satisfactory written response is issued.

All end-term examinations have been cancelled, and the Tezpur University Teachers’ Association (TUTA) and Non-Teaching Employees’ Association (TUNTEA) have extended support to the strike. The vice-chancellor had abstained from the campus following heated exchanges with students on September 22.

In a dramatic turn of events at the varsity, the seniormost faculty member, Dhruba Kumar Bhattacharyya, had assumed charge as acting vice-chancellor suo-motu on Friday, citing the varsity's laws.

The vice-chancellor had also convened a virtual meeting of the Board of Managemen on Thursday, and appointed Mass Communication professor Joya Chakraborty as pro-VC, a role she declined.

The situation at Tezpur University has been tense since mid-September, with students accusing the VC and varsity authorities of not showing due respect to singer Zubeen Garg, even as the state was mourning his death.

Apart from fiscal irregularities, the varsity staffers are also protesting against the alleged deforestation and ecological destruction carried out under Singh’s administration. PTI CORR SSG RBT