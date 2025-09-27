VC Sajjanar appointed as new Hyderabad Police chief

Hyderabad: In a major reshuffle of IPS officers, the Telangana government on Saturday issued orders appointing VC Sajjanar as Hyderabad Police Commissioner, replacing CV Anand, who was posted as Special Chief Secretary Home.

Sajjanar is currently the Managing Director of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation. He was the Cyberabad Police Commissioner when the four accused in the 2019 veterinary doctor’s rape and murder case were killed in an encounter.

Sajjanar has left his mark as the one who steered the RTC towards profits.

Y Nagi Reddy, Director General, Telangana Disaster Response & Fire Services, is transferred and posted as Managing Director, TGSRTC replacing Sajjanar.

All together, the state government has transferred 23 IPS and six IAS officers.

The state government, led by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Friday issued orders appointing intelligence chief B Shivadhar Reddy as the new Director General of Police, replacing incumbent Dr Jitender, who is set to superannuate on September 30.