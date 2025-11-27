VCAB trap, book 50 cases on public servants taking bribe in Kerala this year

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 26 (PTI) The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) has so far laid traps and booked 50 cases against public servants for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe in 2025, officials said on Thursday.

According to VACB, the 50th case was related to the arrest of Srinivasan, the sub-group officer of Mannar Thrikkuratti Mahadeva Temple managed by the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) and receiver of Kuttamperoor Kunnathoor Sree Durga Devi Temple in Alappuzha district, for allegedly accepting a bribe for facilitating temple rituals on Wednesday.

A VACB statement said that a total of 68 accused, including government officials and middlemen, have been arrested this year in the trap operations across various departments.

Among the 50 cases, the Revenue Department accounts for 17, the Local Self-Government Department 10, and the Police Department six.

Three cases each were registered in the Education Department and Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), while 11 others were reported from various departments.

VACB officials said that TDB official was arrested on Wednesday after resident of Mannar had contacted Srinivasan to book poojas at the Durga Devi temple.

After the rituals were performed on November 15 at the complainant's expense, Srinivasan allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 as a bribe and asked for it to be transferred through Google Pay, VACB said.

Following a complaint, a trap was laid, and Srinivasan was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 5,000 on Wednesday, the VACB statement said.

Vigilance Director Manoj Abraham said that corruption in government services is being monitored seriously, and several officials are under constant surveillance.

He urged the public to report corruption and bribery demands to VACB, and action would be taken against corrupt officials. PTI TBA TBA ADB