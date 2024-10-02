VCK holds anti-liquor conference

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu), Oct 2 (PTI) Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, a key ally of the ruling DMK held a conference here on Wednesday against liquor and other intoxicating substances.

A resolution adopted in the meeting called for declaration of prohibition (liquor ban) as a national policy by the Centre and passage of a relevant law in keeping with Article 47 of the Directive Principles of the Constitution.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan read out the resolutions. DMK leaders RS Bharathi and TKS Elangovan took part.

Representatives of other alliance parties including the Congress participated.

Also, the conference requested the state government to adopt a resolution in the Tamil Nadu Assembly urging the Centre to declare prohibition as a national policy. Also, it should urge the Centre to provide states that implement liquor ban with special funds in addition to additional tax devolution by the 16th Finance Commission.

The state government should come forward to implement total prohibition and also launch an awareness campaign against liquor/intoxication and women self help groups should be involved in the outreach initiative. The TN government should come up with a time-bound action plan on enforcing prohibition. PTI VGN SA