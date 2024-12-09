VCK suspends Aadhav Arjuna for six months

Chennai, Dec 9 (PTI) VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan on Monday announced the suspension of party deputy general secretary, Aadhav Arjuna for six months, days after the latter's 'monarchy' comment aimed at the ruling DMK.

Advertisment

Aadhav Arjuna is in the eye of a storm for his comment that the the rule of 'monarchy' in Tamil Nadu should be ended, targeting the DMK, and he had also recently put forth the demand of share in power, an ideological standpoint of the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thirumavalavan said in a statement that Arjuna's functioning affected the party interests and a top level party administrative committee decided to take disciplinary action against him.

At a function here on December 6, that marked the release of the book 'Ellorukkumana Thalaivar Ambedkar,' (Ambedkar, a leader for all) by TVK founder-president, actor Vijay, Arjuna made the 'monarchy' comment.

In the same event, Vijay continued to target the DMK and accused the ruling party of being arrogant, as it has been maintaining that it would win 200 seats out of the total 234 Assembly segments in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Advertisment

VCK is part of the DMK-led bloc in Tamil Nadu. PTI VGN VGN SA