VCs, officers of universities have to pursue cases against Chancellor at own cost: Governor Khan

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 10 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, as Chancellor of universities in the state, has directed that the Vice Chancellors and other officers of the varsity pursuing litigation against his orders should do so at their own personal expense.

Khan, in his direction to the universities, including Kannur and Calicut varsities, has said that their decision to sanction funds towards the legal expenses incurred in such cases was "not justifiable" and a "misuse of university funds".

He has contended that in such cases, the officers of the universities were trying to "safeguard or promote their personal interest".

He has asked the universities that "no steps shall be taken to meet the legal expenses of the officers of the university for the legal proceedings against the Chancellor or University".

"...if any such payments have already been made the amount shall be recovered forthwith from the concerned officer on whose behalf the payment was made," Khan told the universities on July 9.

He has also directed the universities to furnish the details of the decisions taken regarding the payment of the legal expenses, if any, and the current status of the refund.

According to reports, various universities in the state have spent several thousand to lakhs of rupees towards legal expenses incurred by the VCs and other officers of the varsities while challenging in the courts certain orders passed by Khan as Chancellor. PTI HMP HMP KH