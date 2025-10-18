VCs to 7 Rajasthan universities appointed

Jaipur, Oct 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday appointing kulgurus or vice-chancellors to seven state universities.

According to an order, Dr Vimla Dunkwal was appointed the vice-chancellor of Agriculture University, Kota, Dr Virendra Singh Jetawat was appointed the VC of Agriculture University, Jodhpur, Prof Pushpendra Singh Chauhan was appointed to the post at Sri Karn Narendra Agriculture University, Jobner, and Dr Pratap Singh got the job at Maharana Pratap University of Agriculture and Technology, Udaipur.

Prof Pawan Kumar Sharma was appointed as VC of Jai Narain Vyas University, Jodhpur, Prof Govind Sahay Shukla at Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Rajasthan Ayurved University, Jodhpur, and Prof Nimit Ranjan Chaudhary at Rajasthan Technical University, Kota.

Each of them was appointed to the job for three years from the date of assuming charge or until attaining the age of 70, whichever is earlier.