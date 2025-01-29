VDG member opens fire following suspected movement near his house in Doda

Jammu, Jan 2 (PTI) A Village Defence Group member opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Friday night upon observing suspicious movement near his house, following which reinforcements were dispatched to the area, a police official said.

People in the area have been advised to remain vigilant and stay calm. They have also been requested to cooperate with the security agencies.

"A VDG member fired a few warning shots from his assigned rifle after noticing some suspicious activity near his house in the Dessa area. Immediately thereafter, necessary reinforcements were dispatched to the area to ensure security and peace," the official said.

The village defence groups of nearby areas have been properly briefed and sensitised to remain alert and extend full cooperation to the security forces as and when required, he said.

Amid an intense counter-terrorism operation in the higher reaches of the Chenab valley, the Army has stepped up efforts to strengthen grassroots security by imparting training to village defence groups (VDGs) in Doda district, officials said.

Around 150 VDGs, including women volunteers, from 17 remote villages along the Doda–Chamba border are undergoing intensive training in handling automatic rifles, minor tactics, self-defence, bunker construction and repelling enemy attacks, they said. PTI AB NSD NSD