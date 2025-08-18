VDG member thrashed by cops in Doda; Constable suspended, DySP under inquiry

Jammu: A Village Defence Group member was roughed up by police at an outpost in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, prompting authorities to suspend a constable and order an inquiry into the conduct of a deputy superintendent of police on Monday.

The VDG member, Balbeer Singh, had fired two rounds in the air after detecting suspicious movement in his village Pernote in Premnagar area of the district, a day before Independence Day.

The next day, he was summoned to the police outpost in Premnagar and beaten up badly, especially by selection grade constable Mohammad Zia.

Doda Senior Superintendent of Police Sandeep Mehta took note of the alleged misconduct and ordered immediate action.

"Zia has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and attached to District Police Lines, pending further proceedings," a police spokesperson said.

He said a departmental inquiry has been ordered, and a senior officer has been appointed as the inquiry officer to investigate the incident comprehensively. "The inquiry report is to be submitted within a fortnight," the spokesperson added.

In addition, the conduct of the then Thathri Station House Officer, DySP Afeer Jaleel, will also be thoroughly examined, he said.

"The inquiry officer has been directed to assess his role and submit specific findings for further necessary action," the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, VDG member Balbeer Singh Manhas said he had fired two rounds in the air following suspicious movement near his village after a voice warning a day before Independence Day.

"We were told to be alert about any suspicious movement as Independence Day was near. There was also a threat perception. I was only performing my duty," he said while leaving the hospital.

Manhas was admitted to Government Medical College Hospital in Doda after being badly bruised.

Expressing anger over such incident, Manhas said, "What is the point of becoming a VDG member when you are not allowed to do anything to protect your village during suspicious circumstances?"