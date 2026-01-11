VDG member's teenage son killed in accidental gunfire in J-K's Kishtwar

Jammu, Jan 11 (PTI) A 16-year-old boy died when the rifle of his father, a village defence guard (VDG), went off accidentally at their home in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday night.

VDG Pyare Lal was cleaning his rifle at his home in Loyee Dhar village of Mughal Maidan around 9.30 pm on Saturday when it accidentally went off. The bullet hit his son, Anuj Kumar, who died on the spot, the officials said.

A police party immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the body of Kumar, a class 10 student, to Chatroo hospital for post-mortem, they said.

Inquest proceedings are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the firing. The weapon has been seized for forensic examination and statements of Kumar's family members are being recorded, police said.