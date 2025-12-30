VDG opens fire after noticing suspicious movement in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Dec 30 (PTI) A village defence guard (VDG) opened fire after observing suspicious movement in a remote village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Tuesday evening, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the incident at village Dali in Kalakote area, they said.

According to the officials, the VDG fired around half-a-dozen rounds in air after reportedly picking up suspicious movement of an unidentified person.

Police assisted by security forces immediately rushed to the scene on hearing the gunshots but nothing suspicious was observed during the subsequent search operation, the officials said.

Meanwhile, a suspected Pakistani drone was observed over Phulpur area near the International Border in Samba district late Tuesday evening.

The drone intruded into this side from across the border and hovered for a brief period before returning, the officials said.

They said security forces carried out a precautionary search of the area but found nothing on the ground. PTI TAS KVK KVK