VDGs could join JK Police for exemplary anti-terror work: DGP Prabhat

Jammu, Dec 3 (PTI) Praising the contribution of Village Defence Guards (VDGs), Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Wednesday said the force would not hesitate to induct them in regular force for exceptional contribution in counter-terrorism operations.

He urged VDGs to remain vigilant and actively cooperate with police and security forces in strengthening the security grid and maintaining brotherhood, peace and tranquillity.

Interacting with over 110 VDGs in a forward village near the International Border in R S Pura sector here, Prabhat said the police would reward them for their “exceptional work and bravery”.

Talking to reporters during his visit to the border area, the DGP said the primary objective of the interaction was to strengthen coordination, operational cooperation and training.

“The visit mainly focused on these three aspects. We listened to their concerns and issues, and thanked them for their vital role in the overall security grid of J&K Police,” he said.

A police spokesperson said the DGP was accompanied by senior BSF and police officers including Inspector General of Police, Jammu zone, Bhim Sen Tuti, Deputy Inspector General of BSF Chiter Pal, DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua Shiv Kumar Sharma and SSP Jammu Joginder Singh.

In his address, the police chief sensitized about the constant adversarial tactics adopted by the neighbouring country to harm the security and harmony in India.

In Jammu areas, he said police and security forces face unique challenges, including drone droppings, tunnelling and riverine issues.

“In such circumstances, we take advantage of the border villagers, who have a history of standing up and participating alongside the police and security forces to combat infiltration and intrusion,” he said.

The DGP said the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the smooth functioning of the VDG’s have been notified in close coordination with the BSF and highlighted the need for their proper implementation on the ground to strengthen border security grid and thwart the evil design's of enemy nations.

Prabhat also urged on preventive strategies through training, coordination and community vigilance.

“Historically, people from the border areas have contributed to countering terrorism by working in synergy with the police and other forces. Without their participation, achieving optimal results against terrorism would be inconceivable,” he said.

The DGP said VDG is voluntary service and does not guarantee employment but the police would not hesitate to induct them in regular force for exceptional contribution in counter-terrorism, demonstrable conspicuous gallantry, using the powers of the police establishment board.

The participants also received instructions on the periodic cleaning, safe handling and maintenance of government issued arms and ammunition, a police spokesperson said.

Prabhat described VDG’s as the first tier of the security grid and appreciated their role in intelligence collection as well as their role during Operation Sindoor and floods.

The IG Jammu highlighted the initiatives taken for streamlining of VDG functioning including assigning unique identity to each group and individual members to monitor their proper working.

Meanwhile, the DGP later visited the Border Police Post Chakrohi and Police Station R S Pura and held a security review meeting with concerned officers.

The police chief passed on-the-spot directions for streamlining manpower requirements of Border Police Posts and upgrading and strengthening the overall security grid in the border areas, the spokesperson said. PTI TAS TAS NB NB