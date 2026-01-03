VDGs from border villages being imparted intensive training in Jammu

Jammu, Jan 3 (PTI) Around 85 Village Defence Group (VDG) members from remote border villages are being provided intensive training in handling automatic rifles, minor tactics, self-defence, bunker construction and repelling enemy attacks here, police said on Saturday.

The training programme for the Village Defence Guards -- hailing from Arnia, R S Pura and Kanachak near THE International Border -- was launched by Senior Superintendent of Police of Jammu, Joginder Singh, at the District Police Lines in Jammu, a police spokesperson said.

He said the training is being conducted by specialised trainers to equip the VDGs with the necessary skills to safeguard their villages and serve as the first responders in case of exigency.

"These VDGs belong to villages located close to the border and prone to infiltration, drone dropping and underground tunnelling, especially during winters due to foggy weather conditions," the spokesperson said.

The VDGs have welcomed both the training and the recent upgradation of their weaponry from .303 rifles to self-loading rifles (SLRs), which had significantly boosted their confidence, he said.

SSP Jammu appreciated the role of VDGs in strengthening internal security, especially the border grid in Jammu district. He said strengthening the VDGs is a part of a multi-layered security strategy aimed at ensuring long-term peace in the region. PTI TAS RHL