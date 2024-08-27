VDGs open fire on observing suspicious movement in J-K’s Rajouri

National

Village Defence Guards members stand guard after a VDG member Mohammad Sharif was killed while fighting terrorists in the Basantgarh area, in Udhampur district, Sunday, April 28, 2024

Representative image

Jammu: A group of Village Defence Guards opened fire on observing suspicious movement in a village in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

The guards noticed two unidentified persons near the house of a political activist at village Meira-Nagrota, eight km from Rajouri district headquarters, late Monday night, the officials said.

Security forces cordoned off the village and carried out searches following the incident but there was no trace of the suspected persons.

The search operation was extended to adjoining villages this morning and was continuing when last reports were received, the officials said.

