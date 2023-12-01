VDO refuses to clear fraudulent payment, thrashed by village head's husband and son

Bhadohi (UP), Dec 1 (PTI) A village development officer was allegedly locked inside a room and thrashed by a village head's husband and son here after he refused to clear a fraudulent payment, officials on Friday said.

An FIR has been lodged and the investigation has begun into the matter, they said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ashwini Kumar Tripathi said that Village Development Officer (VDO) Pradeep Kumar Prajapati had gone to Chak Sikhari village on Wednesday morning to check the development work where a man named Jai Prakash Mishra, the husband of village head Manju Devi, and his son Rishu Mishra demanded him to clear fraudulent payment.

The SHO said that the VDO was taken inside a room and beaten severely by the father and son when he refused.

The VDO's mobile was snatched during this and he was locked inside, he added.

The VDO alleged that the father-son duo before releasing him threatened to lodge a false case against him if the payment is not cleared.

Tripathi said that an FIR was registered against the father-son duo on the basis of the complaint received on Thursday under sections 332 (disruption in government work), 342 (forcibly restraining someone) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

District Development Officer Gyan Prakash said that there was a dispute with the village development officer regarding some payment.

Prakash said that that if the work has been done then it is checked and the payment is made, but locking the employee in a room and beating him over fake payment is a serious matter.

A written complaint has been received from the village development officer and further action will be taken following the investigation, he added. PTI COR CDN AS AS AS