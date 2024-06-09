Ved Lahoti from Delhi zone tops JEE-Advanced, scores highest ever marks

New Delhi: Ved Lahoti from the Delhi zone has topped the IIT entrance exam JEE-Advanced securing 355 out of 360 marks, the highest ever, officials said on Sunday.

The previous highest was 352 in 2022.

According to IIT Madras, which conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Advanced this year, Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel from IIT Bombay zone is the topper among female candidates with 332 marks. Her all-India rank is seven.

Four of the top 10 rank-holders are from IIT Madras. The second rank has been bagged by Aditya (Delhi zone) followed by Bhogalpalli Sandesh (Madras zone) at the third position.

Rhythm Kedia (IIT Roorkee zone), Putti Kushal Kumar (IIT Madras), Rajdeep Mishra (IIT Bombay zone), Koduri Tejeswar (IIT Madras zone), Dhruvi Hemant Doshi (IIT Bombay zone) and Alladabona SSDB Sidhvik Suhas (IIT Madras zone), have bagged the subsequent ranks in that order.

The maximum number of candidates have qualified from the IIT Madras zone, followed by the IIT Delhi Zone and the IIT Bombay zone. Among the top 500 candidates, 145 are from the IIT Madras zone, followed by 136 from the IIT Bombay zone and 122 from the IIT Delhi zone.

A total of seven foreign candidates have passed the exam while 179 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) have also cleared it.

Explaining the criteria for inclusion in the rank list, a senior IIT Madras official said, "The aggregate marks will be calculated as the sum of marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. The candidates have to satisfy the subject-wise as well as aggregate qualifying marks to be included in a rank list." A total of 1,80,200 candidates appeared in both papers in IIT-JEE Advanced, of which 48,248, including 7,964 females, have qualified.

JEE-Main, which is the admission test for engineering colleges across the country, is the qualifying exam for JEE-Advanced. The exam was conducted on May 26.

The Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will begin on Monday.