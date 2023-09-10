Vedanta University project: Prashant Bhushan demands CBI probe into land allocation

Bhubaneswar, Sep 10 (PTI) Renowned Supreme Court lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan on Sunday said the alleged corruption behind the allocation of about 6,000 acres of land by the Odisha government for the Vedanta University project in Puri district should be investigated by CBI or court-appointed SIT.

Speaking to media persons here, Bhushan alleged that 15 illegal activities have been committed by the Odisha government in allocating the land to the private company.

“This type of corruption cannot be done without involvement of the government at a very high level. So, it cannot be investigated by any police authority which is directly controlled by the state government. It should be investigated either by the CBI or a SIT appointed by the court,” the senior lawyer said.

For such investigations, someone should move to the court and get the order, he added.

The apex court had in April this year upheld the 2010 judgment of the Orissa High Court which quashed the land acquisition proceedings initiated by the state government for the proposed university.

Coming down heavily on the state government, the top court said "undue favour" was given to Vedanta and the entire acquisition proceedings and the benefits, which were proposed by the state government, were "vitiated by favouritism".

Bhushan on Saturday said he would be prompted to file a contempt of court case against the Odisha government if it did not return land to farmers following the apex court's verdict nullifying land allocation for the Vedanta University project.