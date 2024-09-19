Vedas are treasure of physical, spiritual knowledge: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Jaipur, Sep 19 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said the Vedas are the treasure of physical and spiritual knowledge and the origin of the entire universe.

In a programme organised recently at the Ambedkar International Centre in Delhi, Bhagwat said the Vedas work to connect the whole world, according to a statement issued here.

At the programme, the RSS chief honoured Dr Deepak Vashisht, Assistant Professor in the Vastu Shastra Department of Lal Bahadur Shastri Sanskrit University, New Delhi by presenting him a shawl and a citation for his work on the Hindi version of the Vedas written by Shripad Damodar Satvalekar.

Dr Vashisht is originally from Shivganj in Sirohi district of Rajasthan.

Swadhyay Mandal Pardi, Gujarat and the Veda Adhyayan Kendra of Lal Bahadur Shastri Rashtriya Sanskrit University, Delhi, have taken 10 years to publish 8,000 pages of the four Vedas written in commentary by Satvalekar, the statement added.