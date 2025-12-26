Veer Bal Diwas: Delhi CM pays tribute to courage and sacrifice of Sahibzadas

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday paid homage to the Sahibzadas of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh, on the occasion of 'Veer Bal Diwas', saying their unparalleled courage, unwavering faith and supreme sacrifice continue to inspire generations.

Gupta participated in a commemorative programme at Thyagaraj Stadium, where she said 'Veer Bal Diwas' was not merely a day of remembrance but a collective resolve to instil the values of courage, self-respect, patriotism and moral strength among the youngsters.

A special booklet on the Sahibzadas and a commemorative postal cover, released in collaboration with the Department of Posts, were unveiled on the occasion, a statement said.

Cultural programmes marked the event, including 'Gatka' performances by students, a 270-degree projection on 'Veer Bal Diwas', screening of student-created reels and patriotic renditions by the Shillong Chamber Choir, it added.

Addressing the gathering, Gupta said that the Sahibzadas displayed extraordinary bravery and devotion to 'dharma' at an age when children are usually engaged in play, choosing sacrifice over submission to oppression.

The chief minister said that their contribution had not received due recognition for a long time and said the declaration of December 26 as 'Veer Bal Diwas' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi would help the younger generation connect with their true heroes.

She said the Delhi government was making efforts through education and cultural initiatives to familiarise young citizens with India's history so they could grow into confident, responsible and nation-conscious individuals inspired by the ideals of the Sahibzadas.

As part of the observance, the Delhi government organised a series of activities across schools, colleges and universities, including drawing and painting competitions, debates, storytelling sessions, essay writing, rallies and digital presentations, the statement said.

These activities focused on themes such as bravery, sacrifice, nation-building and the role of children in shaping India's future, it said.

A laser and light show was also organised at Purana Qila, depicting the heroic saga of the Sahibzadas through sound and visual effects.

Gupta said such presentations were an effective way to convey history to the younger generation and foster a sense of national pride.

State Education Minister Ashish Sood said 'Veer Bal Diwas' was a recognition of a heroic legacy that had long been overlooked, adding that the courage and martyrdom of the Sahibzadas belonged to the collective conscience of the nation.

State Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "The sacrifice of Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh Ji would continue to guide future generations and strengthen moral values across the country." 'Veer Bal Diwas', observed on Friday, commemorates the martyrdom of the younger Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh Ji, who were executed at a very young age for refusing to renounce their faith.

The day was declared a national observance in 2022 to honour their sacrifice and highlight their message of courage, faith and resistance against injustice.