Veer Bal Diwas: Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed entire family to protect nation, says Fadnavis

Mumbai, Dec 26 (PTI) Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed his entire family for the protection of the nation, its society, culture and religion, said Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

Advertisment

Veer Bal Diwas is celebrated on December 26 since 2022 to mark the martyrdom of the Sikh Guru's sons Sahib Zorawar Singh and Sahib Fateh Singh, reverentially referred to as 'Sahibzades'.

"As per the appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, let us always remember the martyrdom of Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh," an official release quoted the CM as saying.

"Guru Gobind Singh sacrificed the lives of his entire family for the protection of nation, society, culture and religion. We will be getting inspiration from Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his two sons Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh for many generations. It is our responsibility to take the story of their bravery, martyrdom to the next generations," Fadnavis asserted. PTI MR BNM