‘Veer Bharat Museum’ foundation stone laid in Ujjain; to showcase valour of India’s heroes: CM Yadav

Ujjain (MP), Mar 30 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Sunday laid the foundation stone of the ‘Veer Bharat Museum’ in Ujjain.

The museum will come up at Rs 20 crore at Kothi Mahal, a heritage structure, by 2028.

Yadav said that the museum would showcase the valour and brilliance of India’s great personalities, reflecting the nation’s traditions, philosophy, and values.

He also shed light on Ujjain’s ancient history and its significance in every era.

“Our goal is to make the museum a representation of all auspicious aspects of the nation,” the CM said in his home district, Ujjain. PTI COR LAL NR