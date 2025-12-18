Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon begins from three locations in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 18 (PTI) The first leg of the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, aimed at celebrating the legacy of tribal icon Birsa Munda and promoting national unity, started from three different locations in Jharkhand on Thursday, an official said.

Organised by the NCC Directorate Bihar and Jharkhand under the aegis of NCC group headquarters, Ranchi, the initiative is being held under the theme 'Shaurya Ke Kadam, Kranti Ki Ore'.

The cyclothon was flagged off by Latehar deputy commissioner Utkarsh Gupta from his district, Khunti SP Manish Toppo from Torpa and principal of BN Jalan College, Sisai, Dr Amitabh Bharti, from Gumla, the NCC said in a statement.

Col RRS Singh, commanding officer 12 Bihar Battalion NCC, is leading the cyclothon on the Latehar axis, Col Anil Kumar, commanding officer 4 Jharkhand girls battalion NCC on the Torpa axis and Lt Col PB Sharma of 46 Jharkhand Battalion NCC is leading on the Gumla axis along with a permanent instructor staff and six NCC cadets, it added.

Addressing the gathering, the chief guests emphasised the relevance of Veer Birsa Munda’s ideals of courage, sacrifice and social justice and encouraged the youth to imbibe these values while maintaining physical fitness and discipline.

The cyclothon received an encouraging response from local residents along the route, reflecting deep respect for the great tribal freedom fighter, the statement said.

After night halt at Mandar, Lohardaga and Ulihatu respectively, the teams will commence the final leg of the journey towards Ranchi on December 19, it said.

The cyclothon is being organised in two legs - one within Jharkhand and the other from Ranchi to New Delhi. PTI SAN SAN MNB