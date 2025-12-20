Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon culminates in Ranchi

Ranchi, Dec 20 (PTI) The first leg of the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, aimed at celebrating the legacy of tribal icon Birsa Munda and promoting national unity, concluded in Ranchi on Saturday.

Jharkhand Sports, Tourism, Arts, Culture and Youth Affairs minister Sudivya Kumar welcomed the participants of the Cyclothon in a grand function at Ranchi's Morabadi ground, organised by the NCC Directorate Bihar and Jharkhand under the aegis of NCC group headquarters, Ranchi.

Conducted under the theme "Shaurya Ke Kadam, Kranti Ki Ore", the cyclothon, flagged off on Thursday from three different locations, promoted the ideals of fitness, social harmony, environmental consciousness and national pride while paying tribute to the legendary tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda.

Describing the cyclothon as a powerful symbol of the enthusiasm, discipline, and nationalistic spirit of Jharkhand's youth, Kumar said, "It is a proud initiative for the state." The minister said the selected NCC cadets will now depart on a journey to New Delhi.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar said, "All these cadets heading towards Delhi are the proud ambassadors of Jharkhand. Wherever they go, they will represent our state's culture, identity, traditions, and the immortal inspiration of the brave Birsa Munda." On December 18, the cyclothon was flagged off by Latehar deputy commissioner Utkarsh Gupta from his district, Khunti SP Manish Toppo from Torpa and principal of BN Jalan College, Sisai, Dr Amitabh Bharti, from Gumla, the NCC said in a statement.

On December 19, the Cyclothon was started at Mandar for Ranchi by former minister Bandhu Tirkey and at Lohardaga by Sushma Neelam, Project Director, Integrated Tribal Development Agency.

At Ulihatu, the birthplace of the tribal icon, Khunti Deputy Commissioner R Ronita flagged it off.

The second leg will be a challenging and inspiring journey from Ranchi to New Delhi, covering almost 1,300 km through Bihar, UP, Haryana and Delhi over 20 days, which will be flagged off from the Birsa Munda Jail Complex here on December 28, the NCC statement said.

"This journey from Ranchi to New Delhi will carry the message of unity, courage and cultural pride across the nation by a team of two officers, two permanent staff and 16 NCC cadets, including girl cadets. This leg will culminate in a grand homecoming at the Prime Minister's Rally on January 28, 2026, in New Delhi, which will be a befitting tribute to Dharti Aba Veer Birsa Munda at the highest national platform," it added. PTI SAN RG