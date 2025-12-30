Veer Birsa Munda cyclothon reaches Bihar

Ranchi, Dec 30 (PTI) The second leg of the Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon, aimed at celebrating the legacy of the tribal icon and promoting national unity, entered Bihar on Tuesday, Day 3 of its journey, an official said.

The cyclothon was flagged off by Jharkhand Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar and Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on December 28 from Ranchi’s Morabadi ground.

Conducted under the theme 'Shaurya ke kadam, kranti ki ore' (steps of valour towards revolution), the cyclothon would cover a distance of 1,300 km over the next 20 days to reach Delhi.

Commanding officer of 22 Jharkhand Battalion NCC Colonel RK Ravi flagged off the cyclothon from Hazaribag on Tuesday after an overnight halt.

"After an overnight halt, the cyclothon contingent resumed its journey towards Barachati, travelling around 85 km and entering Bihar — a land of immense cultural heritage and historical significance, renowned for its rich traditions, vibrant festivals and diverse communities that exemplify unity in diversity," the NCC said in a statement.

Upon arrival at Barachati, the team was accorded a grand and heartfelt reception by the local authorities and NCC cadets, it stated.

Following an overnight halt at Barachati, the cyclothon will continue its march towards Aurangabad on Day 4, carrying forward its inspiring message of courage, unity, sacrifice and unwavering dedication to the nation, the statement said.

The cyclothon, comprising officers and 16 NCC cadets, including girls, would travel through the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, carrying the message of unity, courage and cultural pride, an official said. The participants will reach New Delhi on January 16.

"The cyclothon will be formally flagged in by the prime minister during the PM's NCC Rally on January 28, 2026, marking the successful culmination of the landmark national event," NCC's statement said.