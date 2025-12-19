Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon showcases unity and legacy of tribal icon

Ranchi, Dec 19 (PTI) The Veer Birsa Munda Cyclothon organised by the NCC saw public participation across Jharkhand on the second day.

Conducted under the theme "Shaurya Ke Kadam, Kranti Ki Ore", the cyclothon continued to promote the ideals of fitness, social harmony, environmental consciousness and national pride while paying tribute to the legendary tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Veer Birsa Munda.

"On December 19, the Cyclothon was flagged off at Mandar by former Minister Bandhu Tirkey and at Lohardaga by Sushma Neelam, Project Director, Integrated Tribal Development Agency," the NCC Directorate for Bihar and Jharkhandsaid said in a statement.

At Ulihatu, the birthplace of the tribal icon, Khunti Deputy Commissioner R Ronita flagged it off.

"The send-off ceremonies were attended by senior Army Officers, NCC Cadets, and other distinguished dignitaries who were further enlivened by colourful cultural performances by NCC cadets reflecting the rich cultural heritage, unity and vibrant spirit that both the Cyclothon and the State of Jharkhand proudly represent," the statement said.

At Ulihatu, the descendants of Birsa Munda were felicitated by the Cyclothon Team as a mark of respect and homage.

The cyclothon teams comprises NCC Officers, Permanent Instructional Staff and NCC Cadets, including girl cadets from across Jharkhand.

"Riding together with discipline and determination, the cadets embodied the NCC ethos of unity and discipline, spreading awareness on physical fitness, environmental protection and the inspirational life and sacrifices of Veer Birsa Munda who played a pivotal role in India's freedom struggle and tribal renaissance," the statement said.

Throughout the route, the cyclothon received an enthusiastic response from local communities, educational institutions, and social organisations, it said adding, citizens lined the roads to cheer the cyclists, reflecting strong public support for the message and objectives of the initiative.

"The cyclothon is not merely a sporting event but a people's movement aimed at motivating youth to adopt a healthy lifestyle while internalising the values of courage, sacrifice, leadership and unity exemplified by Veer Birsa Munda," people were told during the event.

Comprehensive medical, logistical and safety arrangements were put in place with dedicated support teams accompanying the cyclists to ensure their safety and well-being.

The Phase 1 of the Cyclothon that was flagged off on Thursday will culminate in a grand reception on Saturday at Morabadi Ground here.

The participants will be welcomed in a function organised by NCC to felicitate them while the Chief Guest Sudivya Kumar, Sports Tourism, Arts, Culture, and Youth Affairs Minister is scheduled to address them.

The second leg will be a challenging and inspiring journey from Ranchi to New Delhi, covering almost 1,300 km through Bihar, UP, Haryana and Delhi over 20 days, which will be flagged off from the Birsa Munda Jail Complex here on December 28, the statement added.

"This journey from Ranchi to New Delhi will carry the message of unity, courage and cultural pride across the nation by a team of two officers, two permanent staff and 16 NCC cadets, including girl cadets. This leg will culminate in a grand homecoming at the Prime Minister's Rally on January 28, 2026, in New Delhi, which will be a befitting tribute to Dharti Aba Veer Birsa Munda at the highest national platform," it said. PTI NAM NN