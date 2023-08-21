'Veer Nari' from Jharkhand, other brave women share tales of survival, courage on AWWA platform

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) "When my husband died in a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir, my saree turned white, green and saffron in grief," said an emotional Jaya Prabha Mahto, the wife of Lance Naik Raj Kumar Mahto, who felled to terrorists' bullets in 2004 in Kashmir's Baramulla.

The Ranchi-native described herself as a 'Veer Nari' speaking at an event hosted by the Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) here on Monday.

"The word 'vidhwa' (widow) conveys a sense of 'weakness', but 'Veer Nari' gives a 'sense of empowerment'," she asserted at the event which had President Droupadi Murmu in attendance.

Currently a science teacher at a government-run school in her home state, Jaya Prabha was married at an early age, and lost her spouse in 2004, just after seven years of their marriage.

"He was commissioned in the Jat Regiment of the Army in 1994, and then after his stint at several places, including Siachen and Sikkim, he had a three-year stint with the NSG in Delhi. He was posted in Delhi when the terrorist attack at Parliament took place," recalled the mother of two sons.

After NSG, he was with Rashtriya Rifles, and it was while serving in the 5 RR that he sustained fatal bullet injuries during a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir, Mahto said.

"The news and date of his death is etched in my memory, it was June 4, 2004," she told PTI on the sidelines of the event held at the Manekshaw Centre here.

President Murmu was the chief guest at the event – Asmita: Inspirational Stories – during which Mahto, and Kerala native Sanjhna Nayarr, both related to Armymen, shared their life struggles and their evolution into "strong, independent and bold women." Nayarr, a social activist and entrepreneur, who also helps people with art therapy, spoke about a sexual assault she became a victim of at a young age.

"I was a rape victim, and I have turned into a rape survivor. My parents and my family helped me rebuild my broken self when I had lost all hope," she said, asserting, "I am a soldier's daughter, and I can fight back." Nayarr said when she first opened up in public about this "past wound" at the 'Asmita Purba' event in Kolkata earlier this year, she was stigmatised and was boycotted by several women who knew her.

"The painful memories still haunt me sometimes. But AWWA women boosted my self-belief and I tapped into my inner strength as well to finally tide over my vulnerabilities and face life with my chin up," she told PTI on the sidelines.

Nayarr pointed to a tattoo on her left hand that reads 'Mom Dad' with a heart symbol, and a strawberry and a blueberry image below 'Mom'.

"The 'strawberry' depicts my daughter, the 'blueberry' my son, the 'heart' my husband all around 'Mom Dad'," said Nayyar, who also sported a runic script on her right forearm.

Murmu in her address hailed 'Nari Shakti' saying women have scaled great heights across fields, ranging from "missile to music," overcoming several odds.

Mahto turned emotional while recounting the challenges she faced as a high school girl when her family wanted her to get married, which she first refused.

"When my husband came to see me before marriage, he handed me a note in which he wrote that I could study further. So I agreed. But when I went to my in-laws' place, I broke down seeing the condition of their house which had no toilet or bathroom," she recalled.

All the same, her husband came good on his promise and supported her decision to study further, she said.

"He was posted in Siachen and came a few days after I had delivered my son … However, the year of 2004 shattered my hopes," she said. "But the flag we received at the time of his last rites is what gave us strength to soldier on." "We don't wash that flag. It still has the stains of 'haldi' and it makes us feel that he is in a way present among us," Mahto said, as tears rolled down her cheeks.

"I always say this and I said this in front of the President too, when my husband died my saree didn't turn just white, it turned white, green and saffron. I am his 'Veer Nari'," she said.

Mahto raised two sons on her own after her husband departed.

Gaurav, her elder son who was born in January 1999, is doing MBA from Delhi University, having completed his BTech, while the younger son has completed his BCA course and is now preparing for competitive examinations. Gaurav was among those who attended the AWWA event.

Organisers said 300 entries were received for 'Asmita 2' out of which nine were selected.

Capt (retd) Yashika H Tyagi, a Kargil war veteran, was among the nine speakers chosen for the event.

"Women have proven their mettle and now there is no scope of doubt. Doors have opened, and now only the path needs to be decided and achieve new goals," Tyagi said.

"From the start of the Kargil war till its end (in 1999), I was actively a part of it. We lost many bravehearts in that war, and we also saw valour too. I was five months pregnant then and I was confident that everything will be fine and I will be able to deliver my best," she said.

The former army officer was part of the Army Ordnance Corps during the 1999 conflict. PTI KND VN VN