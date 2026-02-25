Veer Soren, grandson of former Jharkhand CM, dies in Manali

Shimla, Feb 25 (PTI) Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren's grandson Veer Soren died in Manali on Tuesday after complaining of a severe headache and losing consciousness on his return from a visit to high-altitude areas. The 19-year-old had reached Manali in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, along with his friends, after visiting Solang and Hamta Pass.

His friends, in a police statement, said that Veer suddenly complained of a severe headache after returning from high altitude areas and was given medication. However, he lost consciousness and fell from the bed.

Froth reportedly appeared from Soren's mouth while he was being taken to the hospital.

Prima facie, no external injury marks were found on the body, which was handed over to his grandfather. The family members said that they do not suspect any foul play and refused a post-mortem, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Manali K D Sharma told the PTI on Wednesday.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, but the possibility of high altitude sickness (hypoxemia) could not be ruled out, Sharma said.

Earlier, information was received from the Civil Hospital in Manali that a youth had been brought dead to the hospital, and the doctors administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to revive him. But there was no success, police said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren condoled the death.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden demise of Veer Soren, the grandson of Champai Soren, in Kulu. May the departed soul rest in eternal peace at the feet of Marang Buru, and may the grieving family be granted strength to bear this unbearable sorrow. In this hour of profound grief, we stand with them," Soren posted on X. PTI BPL AMJ AMJ