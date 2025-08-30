Veeyapuram Chundan lifts 71st Nehru Trophy boat race

Alappuzha (Kerala), Aug 30 (PTI) ‘Veeyapuram Chundan’, rowed by the spirited oarsmen of the Village Boat Club, clinched the 71st iconic Nehru Trophy Boat Race (NTBR) at Punnamada Lake on Saturday.

In a thrilling contest, the majestic snake boat touched the finishing line at 4 minutes 21.084 seconds, emerging victorious over its competitors.

Oarsmen from various clubs raced to the finish amid thunderous applause from hundreds of spectators who lined both sides of the scenic lake.

Nadubhagam Chundan (Punnamada Boat Club), Melpadam Chundan (Pallathuruthy Boat Club) and Niranom Chundan (Niranam Boat club) came in the second, third and fourth positions respectively.

However, the results of the second, third and fourth positions were yet to be announced officially as they are pending with jury of appeal, according to organisers.

Spectators, including foreigners, thronged the banks of the lake since morning to catch a glimpse of the thrilling race, considered to be one of the biggest water-sport events in the country which is held on the second Saturday of August every year.

Over 70 boats took part in the regatta this year, organisers added.

The Nehru Trophy boat race was instituted to commemorate the visit of the country's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, to the area and his boat ride in the lake.