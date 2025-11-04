Vegetable seller wins Rs 11 cr lottery

Chandigarh, Nov 4 (PTI) A trip to Punjab, a little help from a friend and loads of luck. A vegetable seller from Rajasthan hit jackpot in the state lottery to win Rs 11 crore, changing his life forever.

Amit Sehra bought the lottery ticket from a shop in Bathinda after borrowing money from a friend. He ended up winning the top prize in the Punjab State Lottery-Diwali Bumper 2025.

With tears in his eyes, he said he did not even have enough money to visit Chandigarh to fulfil the formalities to claim the lottery prize.

"It is God's blessing that he gave me 'chhappar phad ke' (an unexpected and large reward)," said Sehra, who is from Kotputli in Jaipur and sells vegetables on a cart.

He said that he will spend the money on his two young children's education. The vegetable seller added that he will also give Rs 1 crore to his friend, Mukesh, for lending him money for the lottery ticket.

The result of the Punjab state lottery was declared on October 31.