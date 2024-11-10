Vegetable vendor found dead in public toilet; cops suspect murder

Thane, Nov 10 (PTI) The body of a 20-year-old vegetable vendor with his throat slit has been found in a public toilet at a housing complex in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Advertisment

A case of murder has been registered against an unidentified person and a probe is on into it, an official from Naya Nagar police station said.

The official said they received an alert on Saturday night about the body being spotted in the toilet at a housing complex in Naya Nagar area.

According to locals, there were frequent fights among residents of the locality over using the toilet facility.

Advertisment

The body was sent for postmortem and a case was registered under section 103 (1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said. PTI COR GK