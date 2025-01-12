Vegetarian awareness rally held in Mahakumbh Nagar ahead of grand event

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) A day before the commencement of Maha Kumbh 2025, a vegetarian awareness rally was organised here by the followers of religious leader Baba Jai Gurudev.

Chanting slogans like "Baba Ji Ka Kehna Hai, Shakahari Rehna Hai" (Baba says, be vegetarian), the devotees encouraged people to adopt vegetarianism.

A grand 12-year affair, Maha Kumbh is set to open from Monday, expecting a footfall of around 40 crore people from across the country and abroad.

The followers raised awareness about the benefits of vegetarianism and sought public support. They urged the crowd to embrace vegetarianism and avoid non-vegetarian food as a means to promote “humanity's welfare and protect against diseases and pandemics”.

Prominent figures, including Professor OP Garg, along with many other devotees, actively participated in the rally, spreading the message of compassion and healthy living through vegetarianism.

UP minister Nand Gopal Gupta inaugurated the Northeastern Saints' Camp in the Prag Jyotishpur area of the Mahakumbh Mela on Sunday.

Artists of all states of Northeast are participating in Prag Jyotishpur camp.

Minister Nandi praised the significant participation of northeastern saints in the Mahakumbh.

Swami Keshav Das Maharaj highlighted that this is the first time such a large number of saints from the northeast are participating in the grand event. PTI ABN NB